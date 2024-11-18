Credit: NFL on Fox

Many of the rules in the modern NFL were created partly to protect quarterbacks like Tom Brady.

Now in the broadcast booth, Brady undeniably reaped those benefits as a player. He isn’t far removed from his quarterbacking days, having officially retired the year before last. But that didn’t necessarily prevent Brady from giving his best effort at flopping in the later stages of his career, even if he wasn’t nearly as successful as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in getting those calls.

You can add Caleb Williams to that list, too.

The irony isn’t lost on us that Brady chided the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback for his flopping. His partner, Kevin Burkhardt, was much more direct in accusing Williams of embellishing a “late hit” out of bounds.

The Bears need all the help they can get, especially offensively, so as Williams ducked out of bounds short of the sticks, Packers safety Xavier McKinney met him. By the letter of the law, it was a late hit, but nothing egregious. That was until Williams took a dive that would make Neymar proud.

“Anyone know if Caleb took acting at USC?” asked Burkhardt.

“Anyone know if Caleb took acting at USC?” -Kevin Burkhardt on a questionable late hit penalty on the Packers pic.twitter.com/qpY6aOHXwr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 17, 2024

“It was unnecessary; I don’t think it was very roughness-oriented,” Brady said of the personal foul. “Think it looked like more of a trip over a trap.”

Regardless of what it looked like, it worked. Williams drew a 15-yard penalty, which was added to the end of the run. It didn’t matter, as he was sacked two plays later, forcing Chicago into its first punt of the afternoon.

“The USC School of Drama,” quipped Brady. “I was OK with that every once in a while; I was looking for that class, too.”

Perhaps someone can get ahold of Brady’s transcript from over two decades ago and see if he was in any drama classes at the University of Michigan.

“It’s funny, I never noticed any emotion from you when you played,” Burkhardt joked. “You were always very stoic. I looked like (Green Bay Packers head coach Matt) LaFleur right there, screaming at the refs half the game.”

Brady had enough emotion for him and Bill Belichick. He didn’t exactly have the same acting skills as, say, LeBron James or Caleb Williams, for that matter. Still, Brady never needed an Oscar-worthy performance. He may have never mastered the art of the flop, but he lets his legacy and an announcer jinx — or two — do most of the talking.

[NFL on Fox]