Credit: NFL on Fox

A month after debuting it, Fox NFL Sunday was doing the Tom Brady hologram thing again in Week 11.

As Brady continues his ascension as the network’s No. 1 color analyst, Fox is using any means to get him involved in the pregame show. And by any means, we mean any means.

Rather than simply remoting him in for a quick debrief from Soldier Field, where he will call the Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, Brady appeared alongside Curt Menefee, Michael Strahan and Rob Gronkowski in hologram form in the Fox studio.

Fox is doing the hologram Tom Brady thing again… pic.twitter.com/3FSZuFL3uJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 17, 2024

“And through the magic of television, look, there he is,” Menfee said, pointing in the direction of Brady, who resembled Jimmy Neutron more than he did a former NFL quarterback.

“I gotta say, this technology is incredible,” added Strahan. “Tom, I feel like you’re here, man. I feel like you’re looking good.”

“Hey, this is insane,” said Brady, stating the obvious. “You guys are, too. It’s nice being in the studio with you guys.”

After exchanging pleasantries for less than 20 seconds, the conversation shifted toward the Bears’ offense. How’s that for transitions? Then began a nearly five-minute segment featuring hologram Brady discussing Caleb Williams’ struggles, what a new offensive coordinator could do for the rookie quarterback’s development and what he wants to see from the former No. 1 overall pick moving forward.

While Brady provided some tangible, thought-provoking analysis, it was hard to ignore the elephant in the room—and just about everybody who reacted to Brady’s hologram wasn’t exactly a fan of it.

At what point will Fox learn the world needs less Tom Brady, not more? https://t.co/d7j03ue2Oy — Russell Varner (@rvarner) November 17, 2024

Cool and lame. How is that possible? https://t.co/LFGYulegiU — SoundOFF (@SoundOFF13) November 17, 2024

thanks I hate it https://t.co/k9VmR6OtRZ — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 17, 2024

Others had some, well, let’s just say more colorful ideas…

How does one aquire a Brady hologram to put in one’s home…. Asking for a friend … https://t.co/cFCaJ260Gy — Nicky #Vote2024 (@ShwamClutch) November 17, 2024

Hey Fox if people are annoyed by this you can always just send him to my living room instead https://t.co/AhiIzmmhv2 — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) November 17, 2024

Fox might think it’s a clever way to keep their star analyst front and center, but the novelty of a holographic Brady wore off fast. Sure, Brady delivered some decent analysis, but the spectacle of his virtual presence overshadowed any insights he had to offer.

Maybe next time, they’ll just let Brady use Zoom like everyone else.

[NFL on Fox]