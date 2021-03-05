Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tweeted on Wednesday night that he was “almost 100%” sure that he and his wife Emily “just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky.”

Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it… Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this? — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 4, 2021

There were a lot of ways to respond to that tweet (like, did he really see a UFO; and imagine how hilarious it would be if a high-profile quarterback led this discovery?).

But a natural reaction for some of us was basically, “Oh boy, Colin Cowherd is going to have a field day with that one tomorrow.”

“I just don’t like my franchise quarterback having alien encounters in the offseason. You know where you don’t have UFO sightings? The film room. Why do you think you don’t hear Tom Brady going X-Files? He’s watching tape. I mean, cmon Baker.” pic.twitter.com/aDQtivROyM — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 4, 2021

And sure enough, Cowherd couldn’t help but address Mayfield’s UFO claim on Thursday’s edition of The Herd on FS1, because we know he finds it necessary to take any chance he can to criticize the Cleveland quarterback. Cowherd is certainly committed to the act in very Skip Bayless/LeBron James fashion.

So, Baker Mayfield saw a UFO… "Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw & Tom Brady have never seen aliens. I would prefer my guys don't talk about it." —@ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/B31yHxJvxP — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 4, 2021

“I would prefer of all the qualities of franchise quarterbacks… I want to know your arm. Are you good pre-snap? Are you mobile? The ability to see UFOs in the offseason is nowhere near my top-10 qualifications. Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, and Tom Brady have never seen aliens. I would prefer my guys don’t talk about it.”

Well, that got a response from one of the quarterbacks mentioned: (seven-time) Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Brady responded to that tweet from The Herd with, “How do you know I’ve never seen aliens Colin?”

How do you know I’ve never seen aliens Colin? https://t.co/j4ycqKQdDV — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 4, 2021

Well done by Brady, and Mayfield surely appreciates it. Also, we shouldn’t assume that Terry Bradshaw hasn’t seen aliens.