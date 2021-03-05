FoxNFLBy Matt Clapp on

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tweeted on Wednesday night that he was “almost 100%” sure that he and his wife Emily “just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky.”

There were a lot of ways to respond to that tweet (like, did he really see a UFO; and imagine how hilarious it would be if a high-profile quarterback led this discovery?).

But a natural reaction for some of us was basically, “Oh boy, Colin Cowherd is going to have a field day with that one tomorrow.”

And sure enough, Cowherd couldn’t help but address Mayfield’s UFO claim on Thursday’s edition of The Herd on FS1, because we know he finds it necessary to take any chance he can to criticize the Cleveland quarterback. Cowherd is certainly committed to the act in very Skip Bayless/LeBron James fashion.

“I would prefer of all the qualities of franchise quarterbacks… I want to know your arm. Are you good pre-snap? Are you mobile? The ability to see UFOs in the offseason is nowhere near my top-10 qualifications. Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, and Tom Brady have never seen aliens. I would prefer my guys don’t talk about it.”

Well, that got a response from one of the quarterbacks mentioned: (seven-time) Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Brady responded to that tweet from The Herd with, “How do you know I’ve never seen aliens Colin?”

Well done by Brady, and Mayfield surely appreciates it. Also, we shouldn’t assume that Terry Bradshaw hasn’t seen aliens.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor at The Comeback. He attended Colorado State University, wishes he was Saved by the Bell's Zack Morris, and idolizes Larry David. And loves pizza and dogs because obviously.

He can be followed on Twitter at @Matt2Clapp (also @TheBlogfines for Cubs/MLB tweets and @DaBearNecess for Bears/NFL tweets), and can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp