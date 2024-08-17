Tom Brady inadvertently hit Daniel Jones with a stray during an appearance in New York City Friday. Photo Credit: Jonathan Hui, USA Today Sports (Tom Brady); Jasen Vinlove, USA Today Sports (Daniel Jones)

Tom Brady has stayed busy this year preparing for his new career as NFL on Fox’s No. 1 color analyst.

The legendary quarterback has sought advice from other sportscasters and recently did a trial run with the Fox Sports crew during a preseason game.

Still, he realizes he’ll just have to learn how to handle some situations on the fly. During an appearance Friday with Stephen A. Smith at Fanatics Fest NYC, he talked about the fine line he’ll face this season between speaking his mind and being more reserved.

Brady noted how he might describe a player’s mistake.

“That was horrible,'” Brady said. “I just can’t say that on TV.”

He explained he doesn’t want to say that, because parents and other family members are watching. It’s not the first time Brady has said he worries about being “too critical” about players.

And then the rookie broadcaster who is worried about embarrassing players talked about how he could avoid that.

Which led him to accidentally embarrassing a player.

“I just don’t wanna be so critical,” Brady said. “Because in some ways, I don’t necessarily know exactly what the problem was on that play. Let’s say Daniel Jones throws an interception.”

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones catching strays from Tom Brady at #FanaticsFest pic.twitter.com/vWB7qX7I6R — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) August 16, 2024

The audience’s immediate laughter showed Brady he’d probably accidentally hit the New York Giants quarterback with a stray.

“I didn’t mean to say it like that” Brady said. “I wasn’t even being critical of Daniel Jones. Maybe I was a little bit.”

Brady may have some self-doubt about how he’ll perform in his new role, but many in the industry believe he’ll do a great job. He’ll make his debut when the Dallas Cowboys play the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

[Ben Fawkes]