Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady, who begins his role as Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst next season, got in some good practice for the role Monday.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Let’s Go! podcast, Brady disagreed with a couple of risky calls Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell made during the NFC Championship Game.

The Lions went for it on fourth and short twice in the second half while they were in field-goal range. They failed to convert both times, and the San Francisco 49ers assumed possession and marched down the field to score touchdowns.

Detroit blew a 24-7 halftime lead and ended up losing, 34-31. Many people believe those risky calls might have been the difference in the game.

Brady definitely disagreed with the gambles.

“They’ve been aggressive all year,” Brady said. “You know obviously, when you’re aggressive and it doesn’t work, it comes back to bite you. It came back to bite them yesterday. Again, I would’ve taken the points.