Tom Brady, who begins his role as Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst next season, got in some good practice for the role Monday.
During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Let’s Go! podcast, Brady disagreed with a couple of risky calls Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell made during the NFC Championship Game.
The Lions went for it on fourth and short twice in the second half while they were in field-goal range. They failed to convert both times, and the San Francisco 49ers assumed possession and marched down the field to score touchdowns.
Detroit blew a 24-7 halftime lead and ended up losing, 34-31. Many people believe those risky calls might have been the difference in the game.
Brady definitely disagreed with the gambles.
“They’ve been aggressive all year,” Brady said. “You know obviously, when you’re aggressive and it doesn’t work, it comes back to bite you. It came back to bite them yesterday. Again, I would’ve taken the points.
“I’ve been in those situations. I look at them and say, OK, this is the opportunity to continue to keep the pressure on the 49ers to make great plays and you’re in a great position.”
That seemed like a measured, reasonable response from Brady, who will have plenty of opportunities to criticize coaches and players when he begins his Fox role next season.
The legendary quarterback has already been getting analyst and TV advice or offers to help from other broadcasters, including Joe Buck.
Brady admitted during a recent Let’s Go! episode that broadcasting is “outside his comfort zone.”
“I’m already working hard on trying to make sure I’m ready for that opportunity and I’m prepared mentally and emotionally for that challenge,” Brady said.