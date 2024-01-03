Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

As his gap year winds down, Tom Brady’s highly anticipated unveiling as the lead NFL analyst for Fox is creeping toward us.

On the latest episode of the Let’s Go podcast for SiriusXM, Brady spoke about the importance of priorities and personal growth in the new year, which, for him, includes preparing for his much looked-forward-to debut as a broadcaster.

“I’ve got a big broadcasting job that’s going to start in September,” Brady acknowledged. “I’m already working hard on trying to make sure I’m ready for that opportunity and I’m prepared mentally and emotionally for that challenge. Because it is a challenge. It’s something that’s new, it’s outside of my comfort zone. And I’m excited to get out there and try something and see how I do.

“But it’s got to be about what my preparation is and what my work ethic is. And hopefully a lot of the things that I’ve done in my career have prepared me for that. And there’s an exciting part about that for me, which when I get out of bed in the morning, man, I’m ready to go. And I wanna create a to-do list. And, OK, these are the things I’m gonna do today and this is how I ultimately want to actualize my potential in this area of my life.”

Questions about Brady’s media future are never about his work ethic, they’re more about the fact that broadcasting is admittedly something outside of his comfort zone. Brady has always been very calculated about what he says in front of a camera or behind a microphone, a perceived cautiousness that doesn’t necessarily fit the mold of an entertaining analyst.

He might be the only person who has not wavered, at least publicly, about his future as a broadcaster ever since his $375 million deal with Fox was announced nearly two years ago. But as Brady continues to reaffirm his allegiance to Fox, it now seems like the seven-time Super Bowl champion is destined to bump Greg Olsen off the network’s top booth.

Brady undoubtedly has a lot to offer as an analyst. Whether broadcasting ever becomes part of his comfort zone, however, remains to be seen.

