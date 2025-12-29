Credit: Fox

Tom Brady has strong opinions about what gloves wide receivers should be wearing in the rain. Anyone who watched even a few minutes of Fox’s Sunday national window game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills learned as much.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback made clear that he believes leather gloves, not those cheapo plastic gloves, are the superior handwear for wide receivers battling the elements. Multiple times throughout the Eagles’ tense 13-12 win over Buffalo, Brady mentioned that pass catchers should be wearing leather, not plastic, while it rains. He said it so much, in fact, that folks began to notice.

Is Tom Brady in the pocket of Big Leather Glove — Mina Kimes (@minakimes.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 7:15 PM

“Is Tom Brady in the pocket of Big Leather Glove,” ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes joked.

Bro how many times is Brady gunna say Plastic Gloves in this game? Ive heard it no exaggeration 7 times — CanadianRaptor (@CanadianRaptor_) December 29, 2025

If Tom Brady mentions the plastic gloves one more time I’m going to crash out — Ozymandias (@flaameJames) December 29, 2025

Here’s the true catch, however. Brady was being over-the-top about the glove thing, while wearing a single leather glove.

“Come, come, Mr. Bond, you disappoint me. You get as much fulfillment out of killing defenses as I do.” pic.twitter.com/8jPGHFeVUu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 28, 2025

Is Brady selling a line of leather gloves we aren’t aware of? It sure sounds possible.

Truth be told, there are few people more qualified than Brady to talk about what gloves receivers should or should not wear in inclement weather. Surely there’s some sort of devastating drop by a wide receiver in plastic gloves that is still haunting him to this day, otherwise why would he bring it up so many times throughout the broadcast?

But young wide receivers might as well take the free advice. If Tom Brady is advocating for leather gloves, go get some leather gloves.