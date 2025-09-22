Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in the history of football. But during his call of Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears, Tom Brady spoke candidly about how tough it was playing for Belichick.

During the third quarter, Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi shared a report on Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who told Rinaldi a story of how his coach, Ben Johnson, would critique him as hard as anyone on the team to show that Williams is not any more important than anyone else on the team.

“When we talked to him this week, KB, about how hard he is coached by Ben Johnson, he was blunt,” said Rinaldi. “‘He’s tough on me, and he is tough on me in front of everyone else on the team.’ The point? To prove he is no bigger than anyone else. I will be a better quarterback under Ben, Williams told us. Because of that detail and how demanding he is. As for whether there is any aftermath, ‘We meet after every practice. We go over things, we’re close. But it can get a little spicy.'”

Rinaldi would then connect Williams’ relationship with Johnson to Brady’s past working relationship with Belichick. And this led to Brady to sarcastically joke that Belichick was a “player-friendly coach”, before later telling his true feelings on working with his former coach.

“What do you mean? I had such a player-friendly coach,” joked Brady. “Coach Belichick, he always told me how great I did. You know, there was a high demand of excellence, I’ll say that. And believe me, when you are a pro quarterback, you would much rather your coach be hard than easy. Sometimes the growing pains is, ‘Sometimes I have to get these guys out of their comfort zone.’ From a coaching standpoint, to help them grow and understand the magnitude and the trust that the organization has given you.”

Tom Brady: “I had such a player-friendly coach in Coach Belichick. He’d always tell me how great I did. You know, there was a high demand of excellence… let’s say that.” Brady and Kevin Burkhardt re: Ben Johnson’s intense coaching of Caleb Williams. pic.twitter.com/qnAYcrzRY6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 21, 2025

Brady did admit that while he was a player, he didn’t appreciate all of the criticism he received from Belichick the way he seems to in his post-playing career, saying that at times, he wanted to “kill this guy”, referring to Belichick, for harshly assessing his play despite all of the success he had.

“I think a big part of a head coach that is very in your face and very technical is it does show the team that if I can pick on Caleb (Williams), or I can pick on Tom Brady, or Peyton Manning… If they can pick on me, they can pick on anybody.”

“Did you know that when you were younger?” asked Kevin Burkhardt. “That you were kind of setting the example. Does Caleb know that?”

“Of course not,” replied Brady. “I used to think, ‘I am gonna kill this guy. Does he know how many Super Bowls I have won?’ I mean, what are you talking about? And then you break the meeting and see all your teammates coming over to your locker and hug you going, ‘Are you okay bro?’ You just get used to it, and that’s how everyone gets coached.”

Brady has cited “natural tension” with Belichick as the main reason for his departure from New England in the past. So it’s not exactly surprising to see him talking so openly about the negative parts of their time together publicly yet again.

Either way, Brady clearly believes that the way he was coached was ultimately the right approach, even if he didn’t appreciate it at the time. So it will be interesting to see whether Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson can have success following the Brady-Belichick playbook moving forward.