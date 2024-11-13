Tom Brady Patriots looks over at his children who shared the stage at halftime with their famous dad.

Tom Brady is still a work in progress as a rookie analyst for NFL on Fox, but the legendary quarterback admitted this week he’s had some faults as a parent as well.

In an appearance Tuesday on a panel at the Fortune Global Forum in New York City, Brady talked about the challenges of parenting and was surprisingly self-critical of his own performance with his three children.

“All of the parents of the room know that being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have and we screw up a lot, and I’ve screwed up a lot as a parent,” Brady said. “So I don’t want to seem like I’m some expert in parenting, because I’m certainly not that.”

The 47-year-old Brady shares a 17-year-old son, Jack, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. He also shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian, with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Brady talked about Jack’s basketball ambitions, joking he’s 6-foot-5, “but unfortunately he jumps as high as I do.”

In video of Brady’s comments from TMZ Sports, he admitted that it “sucks … to be Tom Brady’s son in so many ways,” referring to the obvious scrutiny the children of famous people face in any endeavor. Still, he has vowed to support his children in whatever they choose to do, just as his parents once encouraged a struggling young quarterback.

“The blessing my parents gave me,” Brady said, “was when I was that longshot as a kid who was a backup quarterback on a freshman team, they never said, ‘Man, don’t do that. It’s going to be too hard. Let’s do something different. Let’s think about another backup plan.’ They kind of said, ‘You know what? Go for it.’

“And that’s probably my parenting style.”

