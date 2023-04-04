Tim Brando is about to kick off his 10th year with Fox doing play-by-play for college football and college basketball. He’ll continue to do so through at least 2026 now that he’s signed a contract extension.

According to Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand, Brando and Fox recently extended the deal that will ensure the longtime announcer hits his 40th year on national TV in 2025.

The 67-year-old signed his previous contract extension in 2017, saying at the time that he wanted to be Fox’s Verne Lundquist.

“They said, ‘Where do you see yourself?’ I said, ‘If you’re growing your network, I’d like to hope you need an experienced guy, a veteran guy, a guy who’s been involved in college sports for 30 years.’ I always looked up to Verne (Lundquist of CBS). I said, ‘Let me be your Verne, let me be that guy.’ I’d like to think that was prophetic to some extent. This is proof that maybe they’re thinking that way.”

Brando worked for ESPN between 1986 and 1994, working as a SportsCenter host and calling various games. In 1996, he joined CBS Sports to call college basketball games and host College Football Today. He also did play-by-play for the NFL on CBS from 1998 to 2003. He eventually left for Fox in 2014. Brando also hosted the Tim Brando Show radio program between 2001 and 2015.

