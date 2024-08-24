Tim Brando got off a nice joke about the wind in New Mexico Saturday. Photo Credit: FS1

Strong winds caused some issues with FS1’s broadcast of the New Mexico-Montana State game Saturday, giving Tim Brando a chance to have a little fun.

The wind came through clearly on the broadcast audio from Albuquerque, and cameras showed stuff blowing around.

“We’ve had some wind-storm alerts the past couple of days, and as you look right now you see it popping up,” Brando said, as the broadcast cut to a view of the goalposts swaying in the wind.

“Oh, look at the goalposts!” color analyst Devin Gardner said. “My goodness.”

The windy conditions led Brando to make a quick disclaimer.

“I promise you, this is not … this wind is not coming from the booth,” Brando said.

“I promise the wind is not coming from the booth.” Tim Brando had a funny line around wind in the Montana State-New Mexico game. pic.twitter.com/U3bHgU3XPU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 24, 2024



Kudos to the producer for quickly cutting to shots of swaying trees, billowing tents, and debris blowing around on the field to illustrate this was not your typical wind.

“It is a swirling wind,” Brando said.

Just to be clear, the gusts did not originate in the booth.

Earlier in the game, the broadcast suffered some sort of audio issue, as someone hesitantly asked, “Can anybody hear me? …We have no audio whatsoever, is that right?”