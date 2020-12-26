Fox Sports commentator Tim Brando called the Mountain West Championship game between the San Jose State Spartans and Boise State Broncos last Saturday. Today, he announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19 afterward. He also noted that his wife Terri has tested positive as well and both are quarantining.

Hope you all had a Merry Christmas, please see below for a Timmy B update: pic.twitter.com/5qR7yLiYZS — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) December 26, 2020

“I’m incredibly thankful I was able to complete the college football season. But after calling the Mountain West Championship in Las Vegas I have tested positive for COVID-19. My wife, Terri, has also tested positive. We are quarantined at home and hoping to eventually celebrate the holidays with family in the new year. We have been diligent in following all safety protocols. But as we have learned this year the virus has its own thoughts about that. I urge everyone to continue to wear masks and socially distance. As I will continue to practice on the other side of this. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. As you all have mine.”

It’s unclear if Brando’s time in quarantine will impact any upcoming broadcasting opportunities, though Fox did not have any bowl games on their schedule, though he may have been scheduled to call college basketball games in the near future.

Brando re-upped with Fox Sports in 2017, saying at the time that he wanted to spend the rest of his career with the broadcasting company, or at least until he was 65, which he’ll turn next year.

