Tim Brando is synonymous with college sports.

From ESPN to CBS to Fox Sports, the outspoken play-by-play announcer has called many of the biggest college football and basketball games of his generation, including the ACC, SEC, and Big East basketball tournaments. Brando also called NCAA men’s tournament games for many years while at CBS.

But this spring, Brando will not be on the call for any of March Madness. In a post on his X account this week, Brando addressed Fox’s decision to replace him on the Big East tournament, as well as his feelings on being sidelined through the spring.

“I’ve learned over time when ya lose an assignment organically to say thanks and move on,” Brando wrote. “Today the @BIGEAST Tournament begins in New York and I’ll be watching from home.”

The Big East tournament is split between NBC/Peacock and Fox/FS1.

The fast-rising John Fanta and UConn alum Donny Marshall will call the opening rounds for NBC Sports, while Fox’s top booth of Gus Johnson and Jim Jackson will call the final three rounds over the weekend for Fox Sports.

“I’ve had an incredible run of Conference Tournament assignments from 85’ thru 2025,” Brando added on X. “Hopefully, those opportunities will return but if they don’t? I’ve been blessed.”

Brando remains the No. 3 college football announcer at Fox, with an opening on the No. 2 team following the departure of Jason Benetti to NBC last week. But at age 70, the veteran broadcaster is clearly feeling nostalgic about his career as he finds himself away from the action during championship week.