Credit: Joe Rondone – Arizona Republic; Undisputed on FS1

In late November 2022, Fox Sports sent out a statement with an impressive claim: Undisputed with Skip and Shannon had just scored its best viewership day ever on FS1. Nearly half a million people tuned into the show on Nov. 21, a mark that actually put it in sniffing distance of its competition over at ESPN’s First Take.

The show, in its sixth year, was really clicking. Fox’s somewhat surprising choice to put debate show rookie Shannon Sharpe opposite Bayless on such a prominent show proved to be brilliant; Sharpe revealed himself as a capable match for Bayless’ one-track banshee act. The pairing certainly had more chemistry than Bayless’ replacement, Max Kellerman, had so far found with Stephen A. Smith on First Take (which regularly drew fewer than 500K itself at that time).

What Bayless and Sharpe lacked in shame they made up for by charging hard toward the ideal of what debate television was all about. In effect, they made the show a hit by being louder, more stubborn and more confrontational than anyone else.

The trick of this approach is that it molded both hosts into more developed characters. Like a Mortal Kombat character’s specialty moves, Sharpe became tied to certain faves like LeBron James, while Bayless had Tom Brady, the Dallas Cowboys and Baker Mayfield. As sparring partners, the two found their natural points of disagreements and dug in.

Undisputed gradually grew year by year, particularly on social media, where the old-timers’ shouting matches regularly went viral among younger sports fans. FS1 had a hit on its hands, even if the network’s minimal reach compared with ESPN’s made it hard to compete directly with First Take in the ratings.

Until one day, the dam broke.

As Brady neared the end of his career during a mediocre season in Tampa Bay, a debate about the legendary quarterback’s play got personal. The ensuing 150 seconds would fracture everything Sharpe and Bayless had built.

A clearly frustrated Sharpe cartoonishly begged Bayless to explain his continued defense of Brady even as his retirement finally came into view. Bayless deflected, arguing quite absurdly that Brady got the benefit of the doubt because he supposedly watched more game film than the entire coaching staff.

As Sharpe hammered Bayless for his insistent stanning for Brady, it set Bayless off in a way that immediately indicated something had broken. The two were no longer debating Brady. They were debating the essence of the show.

Bayless, speaking directly to camera, hipped the audience to Sharpe’s loud-wrong analysis of Brady’s supposed fall-off for six years running on Undisputed. Digging deeper, Bayless said the reason Sharpe was so critical of Brady is because he was jealous of him.

The segment had devolved by then to the point where, at a family reunion or the local bar, friends and loved ones would have already migrated outside or at least to the other room. The only problem was they were on live TV.

Sharpe defended his credentials, offering Bayless a reminder that he won three Super Bowls and had a bust in Canton.

“He’s way better than you were,” Bayless spat out, jabbing his finger toward the legendary tight end across from him.

The comment sent Sharpe’s voice into an octave previously unbeknownst to the vocal chords of any other 6-foot-2, 225 lb.-plus man heretofore in human history. Sharpe offered Bayless a warning to pull back and shut the spout off on the personal barbs.

Then, the line that ended Undisputed and derailed the careers of two of the most important men in the history of sports TV:

“Put your effing glasses back on.”

Can’t believe today makes it exactly 3 years since this happened bruh 😭 Skip bayless & unc Shannon sharpe had a crazy run pic.twitter.com/dGrAQ7VOdP — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 12, 2025

Six months after that explosion, Sharpe left the network. FS1 gave Bayless the freedom to remold Undisputed as he saw fit. In a move that surprised no one, Bayless overrated his own popularity, building a panel show with no host. Effectively, The Skip Show.

In short order, Undisputed had shrunk from nearly half a million viewers tuning into Sharpe vs. Skip to about 50,000. Bayless left FS1 by the summer (in the clouds of a lawsuit that made both he and Sharpe look even worse).

The fateful blow-up over Brady caught the internet’s favorite Uncs in a trap of their own making. The invisible hand of debate television pushed the hosts to further entrench themselves at opposite poles on the biggest stories in sports. Does anyone really believe that Sharpe or Bayless really cared enough about Brady to burn professional bridges? Doubtful. But they did care about the work: the outrageous characters they played and the contrived shrieking matches they played up for entertainment.

The end of Undisputed paved the way for First Take to reign supreme atop sports television. What that has meant is a massive payday and unprecedented editorial freedom for Smith, as well as a juvenile beef between he and James that is perhaps the most pathetic one of our time.

Both of Undisputed‘s hosts might have been better off staying. After teasing big plans in digital video upon his FS1 exit, Bayless has resorted to podcasting with his wife and working for Gilbert Arenas. The early victories Sharpe scored at ESPN and with his podcasts gave way to further legal issues and a sudden fall from grace.

Based on what has been revealed about each man and FS1 since, the whole operation was clearly hanging together by a thread. A lawsuit filed by a hairstylist for the show led multiple executives to lose their jobs and the implosion of the daytime lineup. Both Sharpe and Bayless have been marred by allegations that make your skin crawl.

Some might say that Undisputed should have stayed together and that both hosts would trade it all to go back to that triumphal moment in late 2022, just before the spat over Brady. But they were never going to succeed in the long run.

Now, the Brady debate clip will live in infamy not as the moment in which Sharpe defeated Bayless or Bayless went solo but something far smaller and less important. It merely will represent a sad final chapter to what was the quintessential version of an empty form of sports commentary, and the rise and fall of a network that has never been able to get out of its own way.