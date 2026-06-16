Credit: Fox Sports; Landon Donovan on X

Fox’s World Cup coverage has added some international star power this year, meaning viewers got the unique opportunity to hear directly from French national team legend Thierry Henry at halftime of the squad’s opener against Senegal on Tuesday.

With the match tied 0-0, Henry didn’t have much to celebrate. Instead, Henry was asked to respond to Fox match analyst Landon Donovan’s description of Les Bleus as “arrogant” and “casual” after a quiet start.

“France, arrogant, a little casual, just sort of going through the motions,” Donovan said coming out of the first-half hydration break.

At halftime, Henry gave a brief retort, but his tone suggested he didn’t appreciate the American’s critiques.

“Actually, I will skip that one. I just don’t get it,” he said. “So because you are not 1-0 up or 2-0 up or 3-0 up after 15 minutes that those words have to come out? But let’s concentrate on the game. We all knew what was going to happen. If people don’t know how Senegal can play or how good Senegal are, that’s on them.”

Thierry Henry was clearly NOT here for Landon Donovan calling France “arrogant and “casual” in that first half vs Senegal. #FRASEN pic.twitter.com/jB4ri9m6Gf — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) June 16, 2026

When the Fox game broadcast team came back on for the second half, Donovan continued the debate, addressing Henry’s comments.

“I heard Henry at halftime and he wasn’t happy, maybe, about (my) ‘arrogant’ comment, but the reality is they were very poor in the first half. And you kind of just have to call it as you see it, because they are a much better team than they showed,” he said. “I know Senegal are a good team, but everybody expects much more from this French team.”

Later in the second half, Donovan added that part of his criticism came from his desire as a soccer fan to see Les Bleus be at their best, which he did not think they were to open the match.

France ultimately won the game 3-1 after two impressive goals from Kylian Mbappe in the second half.

In the postgame studio, Zlatan Ibrahimovic got in on the fun, clarifying that France is merely “confident” rather than arrogant before suggesting that Donovan was “ignorant” for his take. Henry’s face said it all as Ibrahimovic came to his defense.

For Landon Donovan, a former USMNT standout still early in his broadcasting career, the negativity and direct engagement with a colleague are uncharacteristic. But they made for some interesting television in what became a lopsided match, and are in some part what Fox had to be hoping for when it brought in more prominent non-American voices for this year’s tournament.