Credit: Fox Sports

The USMNT is gone from the men’s 2026 World Cup, but the tensions around FIFA’s decision to overturn Folarin Balogun’s ban from Monday night’s game have not subsided.

Early on Tuesday in the Fox Sports studio, analysts Thierry Henry and Alexi Lalas, who have butted heads a few times throughout the tournament, clashed once again over the Balogun ruling and its impact on the story of the U.S.’ loss to Belgium.

Henry repeated that he did not believe the initial red card on Balogun last week was the right call, but stated firmly that he took issue with “how they rescinded” the ban.

“I’m going to say it again, I do agree with the fact that it wasn’t a red,” Henry said. “Because if I was a player and someone had given me a red like that, I wouldn’t have accepted that. But I don’t agree with how they rescinded the red … what FIFA did wasn’t right. But it was the right thing in terms of not giving the red. That should have been a decision that was done on the field, not after three days, four days, I didn’t agree with that at all.”=

“Why isn’t it right?” Lalas asked.

“Because it’s not right,” Henry said.

“But they didn’t break any —,” Lalas stammered.

Henry retorted that his “opinion” was that FIFA improperly invoked Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code, which it cited to postpone Balogun’s ban by one year after reported calls from the Trump administration and figures from U.S. Soccer.

“Don’t,” he told Lalas. “The Article 27 doesn’t say that, in my opinion. What FIFA did wasn’t right.”

Alexi Lalas vs Thierry Henry in today’s international friendly. pic.twitter.com/xjf6RbJi8J — Brian (@ChiCityBrian) July 7, 2026

Henry also argued the ruling ultimately “fired up” the Belgian team and may have led to the difference in energy between the two teams in Belgium’s 4-1 rout.

“Look at how they were, the celebration, the dancing at the end, and everything that was there,” Henry said. “It fired them up, and you saw it straight away.”

That’s when Lalas pushed Henry further.

“So (Cristiano) Ronaldo shouldn’t have played in the World Cup, either?” Lalas asked.

The Portuguese star had his own international suspension deferred for a year heading into the World Cup, under a similar ruling from FIFA.

“No, don’t. You say whatever you want to say,” Henry told a frustrated Lalas. “I’m talking about the problem with this situation.”

Lalas didn’t let go.

“Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on,” he said. “What is not right about it?”

“That’s my opinion,” replied Henry. “I don’t think it was right.”

“I understand your opinion. I completely understand your opinion,” said Lalas.

“But that’s about it. That’s where I stand,” said Henry.

“But nobody broke any rules or regulations or anything,” replied Lalas.

At that point, Henry became more frustrated as well, punctuating the same argument once again with heavy articulation on each word.

As anchor Rebecca Lowe attempted to clarify Henry’s point, that FIFA’s ruling was ultimately apt, but that the body came to that conclusion in the wrong manner, Lalas interjected again.

“So the right decision was come to the wrong way also when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo?” he asked.

“That’s on you to talk [about], if you want to talk,” Henry responded. “I’m talking about Balogun, and this is the World Cup.”

To his credit, Lalas then made light of the situation by joking about the USMNT’s elimination. But Henry merely shrugged and then put on one of his signature stares as the show came to a grinding halt.

The disagreement doesn’t seem hard to parse. It would appear that Lalas, a supporter of the Trump administration who backed its lobbying of FIFA to get Balogun reinstated, was hoping to get Henry to address the political element of the story more directly. And Henry, whose politics generally lean against the platform of Trump’s MAGA movement, clearly would not take the bait.

Of course, the way in which Henry dismissed Lalas fit with how both he and Zlatan Ibrahimović have little-brothered Lalas throughout the World Cup. Lalas couldn’t have appreciated that dynamic cropping back up in such a tense moment after a USMNT loss.

Some might argue that Henry owes it to the audience to be clearer about his perspective, given that the Balogun story had clearly become a political one by Tuesday morning, but it certainly made for awkward television to see Lalas repeatedly press Henry on this and come up empty.