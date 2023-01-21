When Fox won U.S. broadcasting rights for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups back in 2011, it was seen as something of a shock, especially given the pre-existing relationship between FIFA and ESPN for previous broadcasts. But according to a government witness who testified this past week in federal court, Fox had some help landing that landmark deal.

Per The New York Times, Alejandro Burzaco, a former sports marketing executive from Argentina, a Fox executive had been bribing a FIFA official who controlled the committee on TV deals in order to acquire inside information from that arrangement. That information gave the media giant an edge over ESPN and NBC in the blind auction bidding process.