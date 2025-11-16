Photo Credit: FS1

Friday night’s FS1 broadcast of the Xavier-Iowa college basketball game featured an unfortunate Freudian slip from one of the announcers.

In the first half, Iowa junior forward Alvaro Folgueiras showed off impressive close-out defense to force a Xavier turnover.

“There’s a reason they call him ‘El Pulpo,'” FS1 play-by-play announcer Jake Eisenberg said about Folgueiras after the play. “That is Spanish for ‘octopus.’ He may only have two arms, but the way he plays defense, they think he’s got eight.”

“Testicles were all over the place on that one,” FS1 color commentator Nick Bahe responded.

“testicles were all over the place on that one” pic.twitter.com/paxPtZuEfx — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 15, 2025

Whoops!

Bahe meant to say tentacles, of course.

As far as Freudian slips go, this one is rather tame and funny, at least.

“El Pulpo” put his tentacles to use, scoring eight points, pulling down eight rebounds, dishing out three assists, and blocking one shot in an 81-62 Hawkeyes win in Iowa City.

Folgueiras — who has played for the U20 Spanish National Team — transferred to Iowa over the offseason after being the Horizon League Player of the Year for Robert Morris last season; he even had a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) vs Alabama in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Iowa is 3-0 in the early going, and the two-way impact of Folgueiras has been a big reason why.