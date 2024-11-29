Credit: Fox

Terry Bradshaw has been a constant on the Fox NFL pre-game show for a long time. Unfortunately, Bradshaw saying weird and incorrect statements have also become something of a constant in recent years as well.

Bradshaw added another blunder to his ever-growing list on Thursday while previewing the Thanksgiving matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field.

The Fox NFL crew was taking turns discussing what to expect from the game, which will be played in chilly temperatures. When it was Bradshaw’s turn, he painted a pretty rosy picture for the Dolphins’ chances. Specifically, he hyped up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s chances to succeed in the cold weather.

“Mike McDaniels has got his quarterback back,” said Bradshaw. “Folks, you’re in for a treat tonight because the weather doesn’t bother Tua.”

“Folks, you’re in for a treat tonight because the weather doesn’t bother Tua.” – Terry Bradshaw Fox immediately puts up graphic showing Tua is 1-7 in games 50 degrees or below. pic.twitter.com/BEbemoyEwI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 28, 2024

Not only did everyone else on the Fox crew immediately push back on Bradshaw’s absurd stance but a graphic pointed out just how incorrect he was. As the graphic notes, playing in games where the temperature was 50 degrees or colder, Tua is 1-7 as a starting quarterback. In games where the temperate was 40 degrees or colder, he’s 0-4. The temperate in Green Bay is set to be around 27-28 degrees by game time on Thursday.

“The weather obviously bothers the man,” responded Michael Strahan.

Bradshaw tried to couch his sentiment in “if” but it was too late. All he could do from here was preach positivity.

“Think positive, Michael,” said Bradshaw. “Think positive.”

Hey, if Tua and the Dolphins can pull off the victory tonight, Bradshaw will be able to have a little fun at everyone’s expense.

[Fox NFL]