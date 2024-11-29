Tua Tagovailoa Graphic on Fox Credit: Fox
FoxNFLBy Sean Keeley on

Terry Bradshaw has been a constant on the Fox NFL pre-game show for a long time. Unfortunately, Bradshaw saying weird and incorrect statements have also become something of a constant in recent years as well.

Bradshaw added another blunder to his ever-growing list on Thursday while previewing the Thanksgiving matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field.

The Fox NFL crew was taking turns discussing what to expect from the game, which will be played in chilly temperatures. When it was Bradshaw’s turn, he painted a pretty rosy picture for the Dolphins’ chances. Specifically, he hyped up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s chances to succeed in the cold weather.

“Mike McDaniels has got his quarterback back,” said Bradshaw. “Folks, you’re in for a treat tonight because the weather doesn’t bother Tua.”

Not only did everyone else on the Fox crew immediately push back on Bradshaw’s absurd stance but a graphic pointed out just how incorrect he was. As the graphic notes, playing in games where the temperature was 50 degrees or colder, Tua is 1-7 as a starting quarterback. In games where the temperate was 40 degrees or colder, he’s 0-4. The temperate in Green Bay is set to be around 27-28 degrees by game time on Thursday.

“The weather obviously bothers the man,” responded Michael Strahan.

Bradshaw tried to couch his sentiment in “if” but it was too late. All he could do from here was preach positivity.

“Think positive, Michael,” said Bradshaw. “Think positive.”

Hey, if Tua and the Dolphins can pull off the victory tonight, Bradshaw will be able to have a little fun at everyone’s expense.

[Fox NFL]

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Editorial Strategy Director for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley