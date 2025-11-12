Photo credit: Fox 5

Terry Bradshaw has no plans of slowing down at Fox anytime soon, instead, the 77-year-old is working on a new project for Fox.

Bradshaw recently joined the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast with former NFL player and broadcaster Tim Green, who now uses his voice for ALS awareness, a disease he suffers from. And during the appearance, Bradshaw revealed he’s testing a show for Fox.

While raving about his family, children and son-in-laws, Bradshaw noted one of them, Noah Hester was named 2024 Dallas Chef of the Year. It might be Bradshaw, however, who shows off his cooking chops for Fox.

“We’re in the process of doing a TV show on Fox Nation, and it’s a cooking show,” Bradshaw said. “I think it’s four segments they’re gonna give us to see if it’s any good.”

Bradshaw didn’t share any additional details, but the longtime NFL on Fox analyst did recently release a cookbook. The Bradshaw Family Cookbook was released in September and took the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback on a media tour where he shared recipes on The View, Today and Fox’s Good Day New York, among other stops. Apparently, Fox saw enough from those segments and the cookbook to believe Bradshaw has the potential to star on a cooking show.

Jimmy Johnson retired from Fox NFL Sunday after last season at the age of 81. But don’t expect the 77-year-old Bradshaw to follow suit. He previously stated plans to die on-air, and instead of thinking about slowing down on Fox NFL Sunday, Bradshaw is seemingly interested in new shows and ways of creating content for Fox.