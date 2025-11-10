Credit: Fox Sports

Hours before Sunday’s Los Angeles Rams’ 42-26 win over the San Francisco 49ers, 77-year-old Terry Bradshaw said he was high on the Rams and their ability to succeed this season, though he did have one area of concern. It just so happened that the team had already dealt with that concern.

Coming out of a segment in which Erin Andrews interviewed Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford, Bradshaw launched into the reasons why he was putting his faith in the NFC West squad to make a Super Bowl run.

“I would bet one of my world champion stallions on Matthew Safford being in the Super Bowl. He is absolutely playing crazy football this year,” said Bradshaw. “Puka Nacua got a bruised chest, but he’s back. Could have played last week. They’re young at defensive tackle, nine sacks. They are playing so good. Sean McVay has got them playing at a high level. I don’t see them sluffing off whatsoever.

“If I’m worried about anything with the Rams, it’s Joshua Karty. Their field goal kicker. He is not the guy I want kicking a winning field goal for me. He has missed too many.”

Bradshaw would be happy to know that the Rams were actually one step ahead of him. The franchise signed Harrison Mevis to the practice squad this past week and named him the starting kicker on Friday, benching Karty.

Either no one told Bradshaw, or he just didn’t realize it. Either way, no one on the Fox NFL Sunday panel corrected him.

In fact, Michael Strahan followed Bradshaw’s mistaken train of thought with a factual inaccuracy of his own.

“They lost earlier to the 49ers by a field goal,” Strahan said. “Couldn’t convert the field goal in overtime.”

While Karty performed poorly in the Rams’ 26-23 overtime loss to San Francisco in Week 5, going 1-for-2 on field goals and 2-for-3 on extra points, Los Angeles lost by not converting a 4th-and-1 run.

Former #Mizzou Tiger, Harrison Mevis gets his NFL chance with the Rams today. Here’s the first extra point for the “Thiccer Kicker” pic.twitter.com/lp8vAnVv3i — Rod Smith (@RodKRCG13) November 9, 2025

Mevis had a solid day on Sunday, going 6-for-6 on extra point attempts. He still has to prove himself on the field-goal front, but it looks like the Rams will go with him moving forward. As for the Fox NFL Sunday crew, it’s probably best they keep moving forward as well.