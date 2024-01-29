Credit: Fox

Fox’s coverage of the 2024 NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions was missing a familiar face on Sunday.

Terry Bradshaw, who has long worked Fox NFL Sunday and would normally host the NFC Championship post-game celebration, wasn’t present Sunday due to an illness.

“Terry Bradshaw is not on Fox’s pregame as he’s under the weather,” reported NY Post’s Andrew Marchand.

Curt Menefee also noted Bradshaw’s absence at the top of the NFL on Fox Pregame show.

“Usually right here for all 30 years, Terry Bradshaw,” Menefee said. “But TB is a little under the weather right now. He’s going to have the evening off.”

The 75-year-old revealed in 2022 that he had battled cancer for a year but was cancer-free at that point. He’s also missed time on television due to knee surgery. It’s unclear if his current illness is related to either of those.

Bradshaw often hosts the post-game festivities and trophy presentations for big games like this one. Presumably, Menefee will take his place this year to present the NFC Championship trophy to either the 49ers or Lions. It’s perhaps for the best given that the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has become prone to making inappropriate comments and stepping out of line during live moments.

