Fox Sports NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw has had his fair share of gaffes and broadcasting blunders in recent years. The latest one involved a bit of confusion around which NFL team Jordan Love and Micah Parsons play for.

The Green Bay Packers took on the Chicago Bears on Saturday night, and Fox’s pregame show was discussing the offensive and defensive matchups when Bradshaw seemed to lose track of who played for whom.

After Howie Long mentioned that the Packers’ defense had to be reeling from the news that star linebacker Micah Parsons was lost to a torn ACL, Bradshaw chimed in to say that no one was happier with that news than… Packers quarterback Jordan Love?

“If I’m [Jordan] Love, I’m going, ‘No [Micah] Parsons, yes!'” – Fox’s Terry Bradshaw apparently forgetting they’re both Packers pic.twitter.com/RLIUDqke3T — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2025

“If I’m [Jordan] Love, I’m going, ‘No [Micah] Parsons, yes!'”

Obviously, in reality, Love has to be pretty bummed out that his defense won’t have Parsons from here on out. And that may have been a difference in the outcome of the game, as the Bears were able to mount a late comeback and defeat Green Bay in overtime. Love had to leave the game with a concussion as well.

Bradshaw is a legend in NFL broadcasting, but he’s had more than a few moments like this in recent years. However, at least according to host Curt Menafee, don’t expect to leave Fox NFL Sunday anytime soon.