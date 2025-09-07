Credit: Fox

As the Dallas Cowboys proved more than competent on the offensive side of the ball during Thursday’s opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, fans reasonably continued to question why America’s Team would decide to trade its top defensive piece in Micah Parsons just one week before the season. After all, the team looked like a contender against a Super Bowl-caliber unit. Even the defense, which was questionable on paper, held up well.

But not everybody in the media saw it as a poor decision by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. During the season premiere of Fox NFL Sunday, longtime studio analyst Terry Bradshaw defended Jones’ decision to deal Parsons.

“I think Jerry Jones did the right thing.” 👀 Terry Bradshaw shares his thoughts on the Cowboys’ decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Packers. pic.twitter.com/ZxFuD1Wrn6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 7, 2025

“I think Jerry Jones did the right thing, I don’t blame them one bit. I would’ve unloaded him,” Bradshaw said Sunday. “It saves me a ton of money on the salary cap, number one. He’s automatically getting two more first round picks to go with the two he’s already got. And who’s to say at the end of this year, things don’t work out, somebody’s going to get traded and pickup another one. Jerry Jones is sitting in the driver’s seat. I think it’s a smart decision.

“And here’s the one thing about Jones … Jerry Jones had to answer to no one to make this trade. It wasn’t the Jimmy Johnson trade where Jimmy moved [Herschel] Walker and they got the six players and they unloaded the six players, which equals six draft picks. This is going to be the same thing though. Good move by Jerry Jones.”

There’s a legitimate argument to be made for the trade. The Cowboys got a solid haul, and if they believed they weren’t in line to contend for a Super Bowl this season, dealing Parsons makes a ton of sense. But based on how the team looked against the Eagles, a closely contested four-point loss that could’ve easily been a win if it weren’t for some untimely drops, it sure looks like the Cowboys could use an elite pass rusher this year, rather than building for the future.

Luckily for Terry Bradshaw, the success or failure of this trade will be decided over the course of seasons, not weeks. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess whether or not Jerry Jones made the right call.