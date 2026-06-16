Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

At 77 years old, having spent 31 consecutive seasons as the most identifiable face of Fox NFL Sunday and absorbed plenty of scrutiny over his increasingly visible decline on camera, Terry Bradshaw settled, at least for himself, whether he intends to retire before someone makes him.

“Retirement is not something that… I mean, I may not be with Fox,” Bradshaw said during a recent appearance on Sports Business Radio. “That would be their call, not mine. But I would still be speaking, but if not doing that, I’ll still work the bourbon trail.”

Fox has given no public indication that it shares Bradshaw’s appetite for staying the course indefinitely, even as the network has continued standing by him through a season marked by a conspicuous run of on-air stumbles, from seeming to forget that Jordan Love and Micah Parsons play for the same team to losing track of which game Fox’s NFC Championship halftime show was even discussing, to rambling tangents that leave his colleagues befuddled. Whatever those moments suggest about his sharpness on a TV set, Bradshaw showed none of it when he ran circles around Joe Rogan earlier this month, spending two and a half hours refusing to budge on Rogan’s insistence that ivermectin was an effective COVID treatment.

Bradshaw has floated his own retirement before, as far back as February 2025, when he proclaimed he expected to be finished within four years, a timeline that has since proven elastic. This isn’t even the first instance of his prognosticating his own exit. The four-time Super Bowl champion hadn’t yet turned 60 in 2008 when he announced plans to retire by 2011. And three years ago, Bradshaw furthered the goal posts by claiming he would like to die on-air in hopes of boosting ratings as a sort of macabre parting gift for Fox.

“Billy Graham said that the day that you retire is the day you start dying,” Bradshaw added. “I do believe a lot of people, when they stop using their brain and keep their thought processes moving and advancing, I do think, for whatever reason, I believe you age, and people end up dying. I mean, people die within a year after retirement. So I don’t want to do that. I see myself staying fully active right up to the end, whenever that is.”

Whatever Fox eventually decides, Bradshaw has made clear he isn’t going to be the one to volunteer for retirement.

“It’s never gonna happen,” Fox NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee told the Daily Mail in late 2025 when asked if Bradshaw might eventually step aside. “They’re going to be carrying him out in a hearse. He is not leaving the show.”