These days, you never quite know what’s going to come out of Terry Bradshaw’s mouth during Fox NFL Sunday. That includes whether or not he remembers who else is a full-time member of the show he’s on every weekend.

The Fox NFL Sunday crew was recapping the day’s action when Rob Gronkowski shared his thoughts on the Detroit Lions’ decimation of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Regarding how the Lions have put up huge numbers on opponents in recent weeks, including 52 points on Sunday, Gronk referenced former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s mentality to never play down to your opponent.

Bradshaw responded to that anecdote by referencing Jimmy Johnson, who normally sits behind that studio desk with both of them but is on vacation. However, the way he went about it led to a fairly awkward moment.

“The guy whose seat you’re sitting in right now, while he’s on vacation, Jimmy Johnson,” Bradshaw said to Gronk before host Curt Menefee cut him off.

“He’s not filling in, said Menefee. “He’s here all the time.”

“I’m part of the show, Terry, okay?” said Gronk jokingly. “Where are you going with that?”

“Okay, I made a mistake, I apologize Gronk, you know I love you,” responded Bradshaw before getting back to the point that Johnson had a similar approach to Belichick.

Terry Bradshaw is the only person who could forget Gronk has been there this whole time pic.twitter.com/Zwx5Mg3Ua2 — The Comeback NFL (@TheComebackNFL) November 18, 2024

Not only has Gronkowski been a full-time member of the Fox NFL Sunday crew all season, but he’s been involved in quite a few memorable moments. During the first week of the season, the crew pranked him with a discussion about a made-up tight end. Last week, he literally jumped out of a helicopter during the show.

We’re not sure what else Gronk needs to do to make Terry remember he’s there.

As for Bradshaw, add it to the list of gaffes, confusions, and weird moments that have piled up in recent years.

