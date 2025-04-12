Terry Bradsshaw on Fox NFL Sunday on Oct. 2, 2022.

On Thursday, reports emerged that NFL on Fox analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw saved the day for fellow passengers on a flight that had landed at Pittsburgh International Airport. But according to Bradshaw himself, what really happened may have been embellished by a fellow passenger on the flight.

When Bradshaw’s flight landed in Pittsburgh on Thursday, he and fellow passengers were unable to get off the plane due to the airplane door being stuck. Ultimately, this reportedly resulted in around a 30-minute delay as flight attendants worked to get this issue resolved.

As for how the issue was ultimately resolved depends on who you ask. In a statement to Ricky Sayer of KDKA in Pittsburgh, fellow passenger Selah Gamble recalled Bradshaw standing up and helping the flight crew get the door open.

“The pilot announced and you could kind of hear he was chuckling as he said it, but he said ‘thanks to the strength of one of our passengers, we were finally able to get the door open’ and I think we all knew he was alluding to Mr. Bradshaw,” said Gamble.

As great a story as it would be if true, Bradshaw offered his own comments on the matter on Instagram, claiming that he had no part in getting the door open, adding that the maintenance crew handled things all on their own.

“Just to set the record straight… I did nothing to open the door on the plane! The maintenance crew had it open in 15 minutes,” wrote Bradshaw.

Despite this admission from Bradshaw, Selah Gamble is standing by her story of how the door was ultimately opened, according to Ricky Sayer.

Maybe Terry Bradshaw is simply being humble and really did help the flight crew. Or maybe his fellow passenger just saw an opportunity to make a story out of nothing.

Either way, Bradshaw is as beloved as anyone in the city of Pittsburgh. So, he doesn’t have much to gain by going with a potentially fake story to gain some favor.