Photo credit: Fox

The Chicago Bears unveiled their shiny new toy in Caleb Williams Sunday afternoon, but Terry Bradshaw couldn’t get past his shiny new fingernails.

Williams was the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. He’s the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck and the passer who is supposed to finally give the Bears a 30 touchdown or 4,000 yard season for the first time in franchise history. And yes, he also paints his nails.

It was an outdated story six months ago, as wannabe virile men expressed irrational concern over Williams’ fingernails. But it was a largely buried topic as fans unanimously reached a point of just wanting to see the Bears quarterback play football, until Bradshaw couldn’t help from laughing at Williams’ fingernails.

On Sunday, Fox’s pregame show aired a video of Williams touching the field with his hands, prompting host Curt Menefee to point out his nails which had “Da Bears” and the number 18 painted on them.

“If you look good, you feel good. You feel good, you play good,” Menefee said before the pregame show moved on.

No big deal there. But about three minutes later, Bradshaw circled back to Williams’ nail polish, unprompted.

“What if I’d have painted my fingernails in 1970?” – Terry Bradshaw pic.twitter.com/62eITFRjEc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2024



“What if I’d have painted my fingernails in 1970? Black on this side and gold on this side, how would that have…” Bradshaw said with a big laugh before he was quickly cut off by Howie Long.

“I was hoping,” Long jumped in to stop Bradshaw from going on any sort of rant. “I was hoping you would just stop and not even think about that.”

“I know, I’m not saying it’s wrong. I’m just…” Bradshaw continued before hiding his uncontrollable laughter by burying his face in his hands — hands which presumably did not have painted fingernails.

Williams would go on to get the first win of his NFL career with the Bears Sunday afternoon, but the victory was despite him more than it was because of him. The 22-year-old quarterback completed less than 50 percent of his passes for just 93 yards in his debut which was good for a passer rating of 55.7. But don’t blame the fingernails. Bradshaw and his unpainted fingernails enjoyed a passer rating of 19.3 in his rookie debut.

The NFL is back and so was Bradshaw on Sunday, who made you laugh, made you cringe and made you question why he still gets handed a highlight package every week from Fox.

[Fox]