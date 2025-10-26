Credit: Fox

It’s Sunday, and that means Terry Bradshaw is back on Fox saying god knows what.

The longtime Fox NFL Sunday analyst shared what can only be described as an entirely bizarre and unnecessary anecdote about his attempted correspondence with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid earlier in the week.

Terry Bradshaw tried to text Andy Reid this week but accidentally messaged his pig dealer instead 🐷🤨pic.twitter.com/C7EER22c1i — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 26, 2025

“The other day I text Andy Reid, and I got the text back. And, I thought it was Andy Reid, but it was some guy selling pigs,” Bradshaw revealed. “But it sounded good, I shouldn’t have told you all that so you all would’ve thought I actually talked to Andy Reid, but I didn’t.”

Um, where to begin?

Let’s start with actually giving Bradshaw a little credit here. He’s 77-years-old and has been on Fox’s NFL pregame show for over three decades, but he’s still out there trying to get tidbits of information from active head coaches. No one would blame him for simply relying on the research provided by Fox instead of reaching out to coaches on his own.

That’s about where the credit ends, however. For whatever reason, Bradshaw thought it’d be a good idea to reveal he attempted to contact Andy Reid, but was unsuccessful in doing so. Fair enough, I guess. But then Bradshaw goes suggests he should’ve just omitted the whole pig merchant part of the story and act like he had talked to Reid anyway.

Does that mean Bradshaw would consider attributing information to an active NFL coach that wasn’t actually communicated to him? It sure seems that way.

Also, if you’re going to bring up the pig merchant, we’re going to need some more details. Was the pig merchant already in your phone? Is his number just a digit off from Andy Reid’s? Has Bradshaw purchased pigs from this guy in the past?

I suppose we’ll never know. But, Michael Strahan’s face says it all.