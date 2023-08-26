TCU-Colorado promo on WWE’s Smackdown on Fox.

We have all been waiting months for the college football season to get underway after the offseason seemingly lasted forever. While the Week 0 college football slate is rather uninspiring in all honesty, at least there are a few games worth keeping an eye on. The real fun will begin in Week 1 with a full slate of action as many national title favorites play their first game. One of those games is TCU-Colorado, a game that certainly carries some intrigue.

It’s Deion Sanders’ first game in charge of the Buffaloes and TCU will look to keep their program’s momentum going after making it all the way to the National Championship Game last season.

It is most certainly not “the biggest season opener college football has seen in years.”

And yet, that’s what Fox was trying to sell during this unbelievable ad read during WWE Smackdown on Friday night for Big Noon Kickoff. And whether it was some kind of technical difficulties, getting something caught in his throat, or the fact that what he was reading was one of the most ludicrous statements in the history of television, WWE announcer Corey Graves got all choked up and could barely get it out.

Don't know what's funnier, the claims made in this promo or how much he struggles to get it out. pic.twitter.com/NyXdzbkrOk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 26, 2023

“I’m sorry, I’m so excited I could barely breathe!”

Let’s just break this down a little bit. Yes, fans are excited to see Deion Sanders at a Power 5 program. But Colorado was 1-11 last year. ONE AND ELEVEN! And TCU has to enter this season without Max Duggan, Quenton Johnson, and Kendre Miller – their leading passer, receiver, and rusher. It doesn’t exactly scream “instant classic.”

It’s not even the best game of the weekend by a long shot. Sunday night features a Top 10 showdown between #5 LSU and #8 Florida State. And there are quite a few ranked teams that will face bigger challenges than a team that won a solitary game last year. Even if you want to go back to last year, Ohio State-Notre Dame was an opening weekend game.

WWE is all about sports entertainment and suspending your disbelief. But this level of self-promotion takes it to a new level. What’s next – Fox trying to tell us that Rob Stone as the greatest 24/7 champion in WWE history?