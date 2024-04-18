AfterShocks’ Markis McDuffie (1) celebrates moving their name tag to the semifinal bracket on The Basketball Tournament bracket after they defeated Team Challenge ALS 69-65 at Koch Arena Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Hut 072221 Tbt Bball Sign2

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is moving to Fox Sports this summer as part of a new multi-year agreement.

TBT, notable for its famed Elam Ending, enters its 11th edition this summer with a move away from long-time broadcast partner ESPN.

Fox’s TBT coverage will consist of 27 games across Fox, FS1, and FS2. A year ago, ESPN’s networks aired all 63 games over ESPN, ESPN2 ESPNU, and ESPN+.

Most of Fox’s game broadcasts will take place on cable, with just three (including the championship on Sunday, August 4) airing on Fox. The other two games airing on broadcast take place on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21.

“We are thrilled to make FOX Sports the new home of TBT,” said Chris Paul, who serves as a TBT co-owner, in a press release. “The event has experienced tremendous growth these past few years and this agreement will take it to new heights. With a growing number of players I’ve crossed paths within the league committed to play, this summer will be both competitive and entertaining for TBT.”

“We are excited to kick off our second decade of TBT with FOX Sports,” added TBT CEO Jon Mugar. “Across FOX, FS1, and FS2, we will reach more basketball fans than ever before, further cementing TBT as a mainstay on the basketball calendar. This summer will make for our most electrifying tournament yet.”

Fox’s schedule for the remaining 24 games has yet to be announced, nor have any coverage plans for the games not being aired on a Fox network.

Ultimately, TBT seems to be prioritizing the three games on broadcast over anything else, which makes sense given the added exposure that bringing on broadcast television could bring to the winner-take-all tournament.

