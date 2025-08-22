Credit: T-Bob Hebert

It’s been a quick rise for T-Bob Hebert at Barstool. In May, Hebert was plucked from doing local radio in Louisiana to join the digital sports brand at its home base in Chicago. Now, Hebert says he will be a “very big” part of Barstool’s forthcoming television show on FS1.

“I’ve been doing local radio for 13 years now,” Hebert said in an appearance on Stupodity with Jon “Stugotz” Weiner. “I feel a little bit like when Harry Potter got his letter to Hogwarts.”

Hebert later confirmed the role to Barrett Media and told the outlet that he will be on the television show “most days.”

In another bit of news, Hebert also appeared to reveal the previously unknown start date of the new Barstool show. According to Hebert, the show will premiere Sept. 2 on FS1.

Hebert is one of only a handful of Barstool personalities whose role with FS1 is confirmed. Both Pardon My Take hosts, Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Eric “PFT Commenter” Sollenberger, will make regular appearances. Barstool founder Dave Portnoy is expected to be on the show. And previously, Portnoy announced he hired retired NBA point guard Jason Williams for a role on the television show.

Slowly but surely, Barstool is cobbling together a versatile cast that can cover a breadth of sports. Hebert should bring a much-needed college football expertise to the show. Hebert was an offensive lineman at LSU before starting in the media, and his father was a quarterback in Baton Rouge and in the NFL.

If, as Hebert says, the still-unnamed FS1 program has a lot of ground to cover. Fox Sports and Barstool still have not announced a name or branding for the show, and Hebert said the studios are still being built.

Given Fox’s decision to axe more than half its lineup midway through the summer, there wasn’t a lot of time before the NFL season to launch a replacement. The Barstool show will air 8-10 a.m. ET from the company’s Chicago HQ, with a few cast members locked in.

Beyond that, there is a lot still to be determined about the groundbreaking partnership between Barstool and Fox.