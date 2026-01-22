Screen grab: Stugotz and Company LIVE!

While his name is still a part of the show’s title, Jon “Stugotz” Weiner doesn’t sound like someone who will be appearing on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz anytime soon.

On what marked the second episode of his Stugotz and Company LIVE! national radio show for Fox Sports, Weiner noted his apparent split from Le Batard, whose show he co-hosted for 20 years. And while he didn’t get into specifics, the Long Island native made it clear there are some wounds that stil haven’t healed, which also played a role in helping shape his own show.

“I am proud of that show. And I know a lot of people have questions as it relates to that show and what’s going on with me and Dan and quite frankly, I’m not going to address those right here. I am not going to do it right now,” Weiner said. “But I will tell you — and this is the first time I’ve said anything about this subject — and I’m only telling you to point out just how important these people are to me and Israel Gutierrez is to me: Whatever went down with me and Dan was deeply hurtful. And it took me to some really strange and dark places. And I’m still trying to claw my way out.”

Weiner proceeded to reveal that he was so down on himself at one point that he considered leaving the industry altogether. He also credited producer Taylor Vippolis — who followed him from Meadowlark Media — for helping get him back on his feet, before also thanking fellow producer Mikey A. and his new co-host in Gutierrez for their roles in his new venture.

While Weiner’s own status with Meadowlark remains unclear, it’s worth noting that he hasn’t appeared on the company’s flagship show since last summer. And based on his comments on Wednesday, it would be a surprise to see him make good on his previously announced appearances on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, which were scheduled to take place this month.

“Of all the people to talk away from our show and Meadowlark Media and stand by my side — and quite frankly, many of them should have done it and didn’t do it — the person I was least expecting to do it was Israel Gutierrez,” he said. “I am thankful that you decided to stay with me.”

Dating back to last May, neither Stugotz nor Dan Le Batard have addressed the specifics surrounding their apparent split. But while Le Batard has downplayed it as his former co-host now having an opportunity to spread his wings, Weiner has made it clear that the situation wasn’t — and isn’t — as amicable as the former Miami Herald columnist has made it seem.

For now, Stugotz’s name remains on Meadowlark Media’s flagship show, something he said he believes should be the case whether he’s a part of it or not. And at this point, it appears that any presence he maintains on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz moving forward will likely be in name only.