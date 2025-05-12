Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Another streaming service is about to enter the mix, and we now know what it will be called.

Fox Corporation held its earnings call on Monday morning before the company will present to advertisers at its upfront. During the call, Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch revealed what the company would be naming its forthcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service.

Like ESPN, who will reportedly be naming its upcoming streaming service simply “ESPN,” Fox is using a similar playbook. Fox will name its new streamer Fox One and plans to have the offering ready before the upcoming football season. It will offer all of Fox’s brands including Fox Sports and Fox News and the associated linear channels. Users that subscribe to Fox through traditional means (i.e. a cable or satellite package) will be able to authenticate into Fox One at no additional cost.

As Murdoch has said repeatedly since the announcement of Fox’s streaming service, the offering will be aimed at consumers outside of the pay TV ecosystem and therefore be priced at a point that discourages cord-cutting. “It will not be a discounted price,” Murdoch suggested.

Perhaps the most notable of Murdoch’s comments on Monday morning was that Fox One would look to partner with other streaming services.

Fox CEO on Fox One: ‘We do not want to lose a traditional cable subscriber to Fox One.’ The company will look to offer Fox One via partnerships with other services — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) May 12, 2025

Logically, that makes sense. For one, Fox already showed a willingness to bundle its content with other media companies in the form of Venu, the now-defunct joint venture of Fox, Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery that was nixed after substantial antitrust scrutiny.

The company also realizes there is likely a very limited market for consumers who would want to subscribe solely to Fox One, especially at an elevated price point. Sports fans are likely better off subscribing to a new-age skinny bundle that includes most of the other live sports broadcasters.

Murdoch did not provide any details about which companies Fox may partner with after Fox One’s launch, nor did he reveal the exact price the service will debut at.