Regardless of how Shannon Sharpe’s split from Skip Bayless went down behind the scenes, it ended with mutual respect on camera. And Stephen A. Smith finds that commendable.

“Skip Bayless, you fought for me, bro. I’m here because of you. You allowed me to share the stage with you. You allowed me to share the platform,” Sharpe said before signing off Undisputed for the last time Tuesday. “The opportunity that you gave me to become what I became, I’m forever indebted to you, I’ll never forget what you did for me. You helped me grow, more than you’ll ever know.”

On the latest episode of his The Stephen A. Smith Show Audacy/Cadence 13 podcast, Smith addressed watching Sharpe’s departure from his former First Take co-host. Sharpe and Bayless spent nearly seven years together on FS1’s Undisputed. But after a turbulent few months, where the duo engaged in several on-air blowups, the Pro Football Hall of Famer reached a buyout agreement with Fox Sports.

Smith, however, commended Sharpe for showing gratitude to Bayless on his way out despite their visibly rocky ending. That subsequently limited the ability of outsiders to use their divorce as means to judge his now former co-host.



“Shocking as it may be to some of you. There’s a whole bunch of brothers and sisters, Black people, that Skip Bayless has helped out and looked out for,” Smith said. “And I know people try to question his intent, I’m highlighting his results. There are people who have enjoyed a tremendous level of success in this business because Skip Bayless gave them a chance. I will always disagree with him on a case by case basis. We will fight sometimes, but I will never forget what he did for me. And I’m proud of Shannon Sharpe, that he didn’t forget either.”

Last year, Smith portrayed a scenario where he essentially saved Bayless’s iteration of First Take. But since then, Smith has broadcasted the utmost respect and admiration for Bayless bringing him to First Take in 2012. After nearly seven years on Undisputed, Sharpe appears to share Smith’s appreciation for Bayless.

Despite enduring a volatile few months to close out their tenure, the mutual respect shared by Sharpe and Bayless on their last show together sounded authentic. And as much as Bayless gets criticized for being egotistical, provocative and exasperating, it’s interesting to hear the people who worked with him most over the last decade sing his praises in the moment.

[The Stephen A. Smith Show]