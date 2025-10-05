Photo Credit: Fox

A deflection in Sunday’s NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets led to the football hitting the Fox SkyCam at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets had third-and-goal at the Dallas seven-yard line in the first quarter when quarterback Justin Fields threw a pass that hit Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler in the helmet. In a crazy ricochet, the ball went flying right into the Fox SkyCam that was hovering around the 20-yard line.

The Fox skycam takes a hit on a crazy deflection in the Cowboys-Jets game. 🏈🎥😵‍💫 #NFL pic.twitter.com/HvV5fGrpWt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 5, 2025

“Nice job by Fowler,” Fox color commentator Greg Olsen said. “Hits him dead in the face. It actually hit the SkyCam. Let’s see if we can see it. It’s coming right into your living room.”

“That’s a new one,” play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti responded.

The Jets settled for a field goal on the drive, and they were outscored 23-0 by the Cowboys in the rest of the half. “A complete meltdown” for the Jets, as Olsen put it.