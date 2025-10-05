A deflection in Sunday’s NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets led to the football hitting the Fox SkyCam at MetLife Stadium.
The Jets had third-and-goal at the Dallas seven-yard line in the first quarter when quarterback Justin Fields threw a pass that hit Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler in the helmet. In a crazy ricochet, the ball went flying right into the Fox SkyCam that was hovering around the 20-yard line.
The Fox skycam takes a hit on a crazy deflection in the Cowboys-Jets game. 🏈🎥😵💫 #NFL pic.twitter.com/HvV5fGrpWt
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 5, 2025
SKYCAM DOINK pic.twitter.com/14lenht7WH
— Christian D’Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 5, 2025
“Nice job by Fowler,” Fox color commentator Greg Olsen said. “Hits him dead in the face. It actually hit the SkyCam. Let’s see if we can see it. It’s coming right into your living room.”
“That’s a new one,” play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti responded.
The Jets settled for a field goal on the drive, and they were outscored 23-0 by the Cowboys in the rest of the half. “A complete meltdown” for the Jets, as Olsen put it.
Greg Olsen: “This has just been a complete, all three phases, just a complete meltdown here in New York.”
Jason Benetti: “The reaction is cheering because of all the Cowboy fans…”
Greg Olsen: “I think all the Jets fans have left.” 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/14JG71WDRs
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 5, 2025
