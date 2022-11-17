Skip Bayless was a huge fan of Stephen Curry’s 50-point effort Wednesday night, but he was not a fan of his team’s defense.

The Golden State Warriors lost 130-119 to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, but it wasn’t because of their star man. The four-time NBA Champion Curry scored 50 points in a brilliant performance but his team couldn’t stop the Suns, who scored 72 points in the first half and 58 in the second.

It hasn’t been the best of starts for the Warriors. They’re 6-9 and currently 4.5 games back of the 10th seed in the Western Conference. They’ve allowed 118.2 points per game, the second-most in the entire NBA. Only the San Antonio Spurs have given up more this season.

Bayless was both very praiseworthy of Curry and highly critical of the team on Undisputed Thursday morning.

"Steph is out of his mind. It felt like he could get 70. But the Warriors are disinterested in playing defense." — @RealSkipBayless on GSW losing 8th road game despite Curry's 50 pic.twitter.com/4HphtGjoGY — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 17, 2022

Bayless said, “I watched this game because I was in awe of Steph. Especially in the first half. He scored 31 in the first half with some trick shots. There were a couple shots down the lane. Up and under, and he just throws it back up with some reverse spin on it. And just sort of greases it in for an and-one. And I just said, ‘Well that’s just too good. He’s out of his mind.'”

Bayless continued as he ripped the struggling Warrior defense. “They trailed because they gave up 72 points in the first half. They are disinterested in playing defense.”

The stats don’t do the Warriors any favors. They will have to right the ship quickly or risk fading out very early this NBA season.

