There are no limits to the topics Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe will debate on Undisputed, and Friday morning’s show proved that.

During a debate about AFC quarterbacks, Sharpe cited Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl ring, to which Bayless noted Joe Burrow came close to getting one last season. Sharpe responded with a question that sent the show off the rails.

Just Skip and Shannon debating about who's friskier pic.twitter.com/5yEfzXhmel — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) December 30, 2022

“Did you all have chaperones when you were going to school?” Sharpe asked, puzzling Bayless and most of their audience.

“Chaperones?” Bayless asked with some confusion. “What are you talking about?”

“Y’all didn’t have no chaperones?” Sharpe asked again. “When you were in school? Because we all had them at the school dance because we were slow dancing and we were real close…that’s the only time closeness matters.”

That’s a wild train of thought from Sharpe, which might even exceed some of the bonkers analogies his FS1 colleague Colin Cowherd attempts to set up. But at least we all finally understand where he was going with the chaperone question now.

“They’d come in real fast like ‘back up,'” Sharpe continued. “But as soon as they’d part the crowd I’d get back close. That’s when closeness matters…old Shay Sharpe was FRISKY. I was FRESH!”

“Mine was Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” Bayless boasted to Sharpe. “It was. We were in the backseat, that’s all I know…chaperones?”

Never has the phrase ‘stick to sports’ been so necessary. It wasn’t the biggest debate in Undisputed’s history, but it may have been the most cringeworthy. Thankfully, just as the debate was heating up, Undisputed’s moderator Jen Hale interrupted with a commercial break. “This is a morning show!” Hale reminded Skip and Shannon. “This is not X-rated.”

[Undisputed]