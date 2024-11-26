Credit: Camo

For those of you looking to get ahead of your holiday shopping this week, you’re in luck. Taking to social media on Monday night, Skip Bayless revealed he’s now selling personalized videos via Cameo.

“Hey there. I’m back on Cameo for the holidays,” a Dallas Cowboys hat-wearing Bayless says in the clip. “If you need a personalized from me for a gift, I’m at your service.”

As he alluded to, Bayless was previously on Cameo during the holiday season in 2021 and 2022, but passed on returning for 2023. This year, however, he could presumably use the extra cash after not having his contract renewed by Fox Sports earlier this year.

To that end, if you are looking to get a personalized video from Bayless or a loved one, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. Bayless lists his Cameo price at $300 per video, with most requests fulfilled within 24 hours.

To put that price tag in perspective, a Cameo from Brett Favre is only $285, while a personalized video from Urban Meyer will run you $345. To be fair, Bayless does provide a nice bang for your buck, with many of the sample videos on page running between four and eight minutes.

That’s pretty good bandwidth from somebody who was previously one of the preeminent debaters in sports and a pioneer in the industry (just ask him). It is unclear, however, whether there are any limits Bayless is placing on the type of content customers can request from him.

If you paid him $300, would Skip Bayless be willing to say that LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan or admit that Tim Tebow was a bust as an NFL quarterback? It appears that now is your chance to find out. In any event, it will be interesting to see what type of content his return to Cameo produces and how long he stays on the platform this time around.

[Cameo]