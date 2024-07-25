Photo credit: FS1

Living out his final days on FS1 and Undisputed, Skip Bayless finally dropped a hot take that wasn’t a contrarian opinion.

Thursday morning on Undisputed, Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce discussed Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid telling The Check Ball Show, “I’m probably the most hated guy in the league.” As the show broke down whether Embiid is the most hated NBA player, Bayless felt a connection.

Skip Bayless can relate to Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/YSDKj5rtpC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 25, 2024



“The final irony to this discussion is that somebody sitting at this table is the most hated man in all of sports media,” Bayless claimed, before sarcastically adding, “But I don’t know who that is.”

Johnson and Pierce might have robust sports media resumes of their own, but they haven’t done nearly enough to earn the “most hated” label, which means Bayless must be referring to himself. And in case there was any doubt, Johnson was there to confirm the allegation.

“I can see why,” Johnson said bluntly while looking Bayless in the eyes. “Because you hate on LeBron. You hate on Dak Prescott. You act like there’s no other basketball player to ever walk the face of the earth other than Michael Jordan. You scream and holler about Roger Staubach and none of us at the desk other than you was born. That’s why.”

If you’ve paid attention to the reaction that Bayless will reportedly be booted from FS1 and Undisputed later this summer, you’ve seen people relish the opportunity to dance on the grave of the most hated man in all of sports media. But don’t mistake that hate as a negative.

Bayless has spent decades building an audience of haters. Few sports media members have been more committed to their bit than Bayless. Which is why even as his relevancy is wavering, Bayless has been able to maintain the “most hated” badge.

[Undisputed]