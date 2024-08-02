Photo credit: FS1

On Friday, Skip Bayless said goodbye to FS1.

After weeks of reporting that Bayless would soon be winding down at the network, both the longtime embrace debate provocateur and Fox Sports had been silent with regards to any impending exit.

That silence was finally broken on Friday as Bayless tweeted the following message to be timed as Undisputed went off the air at 12 PM ET.

Today was my last show on Undisputed. I’m leaving FS1. I’ve been planning to pursue other opportunities for several months. I had a great 8-year run with a lot of great people at FOX, but now I’m excited for what’s coming up. Stay tuned. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 2, 2024

Earlier, former NFL star and longtime media member Marcellus Wiley had reported that Friday would be Bayless’ last day at the network. A tip of the cap to you, good sir.

Shockingly, Bayless was given no on-air sendoff on Undisputed. He went out talking with close personal friend Lil Wayne, Paul Pierce, and Keyshawn Johnson talking about the mythical battle between the Dream Team and the current USA Olympic roster. Not once on Undisputed was Bayless’ future or a goodbye mentioned.

After so many years at the network and a high-profile shift from ESPN that tried to establish FS1 as a competitor, it’s strange that there was no celebration of his time at the network or acknowledgement of his departure. By comparison, when Shannon Sharpe left the program after friction with his colleague to move to ESPN, he was given an on-air sendoff. Was this a Bayless decision? A Fox Sports one? Or both?

What’s even more interesting is that Bayless tweet implies that this was his decision as he is “planning to pursue other opportunities.” Just what those opportunities are remain unclear as the list of suitors for a 72-year old pundit with declining influence and ratings wouldn’t seem to be a huge list. Already ESPN has ruled out a reunion with Stephen A. Smith on First Take.

The public posturing over the end of the Skip Bayless-FS1 era is fascinating to see. Given Undisputed‘s sinking viewership and Bayless’ multi-million dollar contract, the network is likely ready to turn over a new page too. Just where FS1 goes in the future also remains unseen, but they’ve got a lot of work to do after the retooled Undisputed failed to resonate after Sharpe left and became a bigger star than Bayless.

As both FS1 and Skip Bayless go their separate ways, both find themselves now searching for a brighter future.