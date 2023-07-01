Well, it appears that Skip Bayless has finally touched the stove.

Bayless had otherwise kept silent when Charles Barkley previously poked fun at his on-air divorce from Shannon Sharpe. It’s no secret that the NBA on TNT analyst and Hall of Famer can’t stand Bayless and lives for antagonizing him, which he did as much on Thursday. And in this case, he caused Bayless to respond.

Barkley joined host Ernie Johnson as one of the analysts on TNT’s The Match coverage Thursday night, featuring Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on the golf course. During the broadcast, Barkley started discussing some of the NFL’s best pass catchers, putting Kelce in that category. But as he lauded Kelce, he also relished the opportunity to roast Bayless.

“He’s the best tight end, it’s between him and Gronk as the best ever. And I don’t want to leave out Shannon Sharpe,” Barkley said. “I want one of those jobs where I can get a buyout for working with an idiot…What do you think Ernie? You think I can get a buyout for working with Shaq?”

Except, Barkley wasn’t referring to Shaq.

Instead, he was using the mention of Sharpe’s name to take another pointed shot at Bayless. Sharpe notably reached a buyout agreement with Fox Sports earlier this month, after several tense on-air moments between Sharpe and Bayless led to the end of a nearly seven-year run on Undisputed

“I’m just saying, if they’re gonna give people buyouts if they’re working with a damn idiot, I want one too!” Barkley said.

That “damn idiot” is Bayless, who seemingly had enough of Barkley poking fun at his expense, as the host of FS1’s Undisputed took to Twitter Friday.

Still chuckling over a clown calling me an idiot. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 30, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Barkley has joked about seeking a buyout for having to work with Shaq. However, this is the first time that Bayless has taken exception to one of Barkley’s comments about the buyout. There is a long-standing disdain between the two, including past threats of physical harm from Barkley’s end of things.

While this one-sided feud is getting a bit odd, Barkley now knows that Bayless does not like being called an “idiot.”

Now, we await Barkley’s response.

