Credit: The Skip Bayless Show

In his personal Hall of Fame, Skip Bayless knows which tweet is the most memorable he’s ever sent.

The Fox Sports personality fielded fanmail questions during a recent The Skip Bayless Show episode. One fan asked Bayless which tweet (or post on X) is the most memorable he’s ever sent. The answer was clear.

In response to the fan’s question, Bayless named his “All in, my ass” post as his personal favorite.

“The all-timer has to be a recent, four-word special. That tweet went, ‘All in, my ass.’ Except it was ‘All in, comma, my ass,'” Bayless explained.

Skip’s tweet went viral, thanks to, well… you know, “phrasing,” as they say. Bayless recalled the situation and said that you understood it or went for the phrasing trope.

Nonetheless, he taught us the importance of commas.

“I tweeted this fairly early in NFL free agency when it came crystal clear – clear as broken glass that Jerry Jones’ vow, his proclamation that ‘I’m all in!’ was all wrong. He was actually all out, as we’ve come to see. So I tweeted, ‘All in, comma, my ass.’ Meaning, ‘All in, I’m sure.’ And you either really got it, or you really, really did not. Either you thought it was the perfectly timed and cleverly created skewer of Jerry Jones… or that I had lost my mind and gone off somewhere I shouldn’t have gone.”

Still, despite the fun that everyone had at his expense, Bayless believes it was his best for a reason.

“But I remain perfectly proud of that four-word, one-comma tweet because I said more with those four words and single comma than I ever have in any tweet I’ve ever sent.”

It’s an intriguing time to be Bayless right now, though. His status at Fox Sports appears to be up in the air as rumors of his departure at Undisputed have begun to emerge.

[Fox News]