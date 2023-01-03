Skip Bayless in 2017.
After Buffalo Bills‘ safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals around 8:55 p.m. Eastern on Monday, a lot happened. Hamlin reportedly received CPR and other medical attention on the field for 10 minutes, then was taken to hospital, where reports had him in critical condition. That Monday Night Football game was eventually suspended for the night around 10 p.m. Eastern, but not before a lot of takes on if it should be suspended.

Most of those takes were on the side of “Yes,” but Fox’s Skip Bayless came up with an alternate one:

If Bayless (seen above on Undisputed in 2017) eventually deletes that tweet, it read “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.” “Crucial to the regular-season outcome” is really quite a phrasing there. And that’s also preserved here.

Bayless’ tweet took a lot of criticism from a lot of prominent people. Perhaps one of the most significant criticisms given Bayless’ employment at Fox was from former Fox Sports executive producer Scott Ackerson (who retired from that company after two decades in 2014):

Beyond that, though, Bayless got lit up in strong terms by many prominent former athletes, including Kendrick Perkins, Darrelle Revis, Isaiah Thomas, and Jacob Hester:

Meanwhile, Bayless’ Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe had a rather different take:

Bayless did eventually offer a clarification, 52 minutes after his first tweet:

As of 10:30 p.m. Eastern, an hour after it was sent, Bayless’ original tweet was still posted. At that point, it had received more than 52 million views, 58,000 quote tweets, 26,000 likes, and 2,450 retweets.

