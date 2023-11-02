Photo credit: FS1

Skip Bayless completed his screenplay during the Undisputed hiatus this summer and is determined to get it made.

In an interview with People alongside friend and occasional cohost Lil’ Wayne, Bayless highlighted how it is a “dream” to get the film made.

“On a professional level — with a lot of input from (Wayne) — I have written a screenplay that I just finished before we relaunched our show, and my dream is to get it made,” Bayless told People.

Previously, Bayless discussed the writing process on his podcast. He completed it in less than a month and said he hardly remembers the work.

“I rarely like anything that I write, especially on a grander scale,” Bayless said. “This screenplay entitled ‘Savior’ … I love maybe to a fault.”

During his trip to Oklahoma City for golfing with high school friends while on hiatus from Fox, the creative juices began to flow. He started to edit the opening while on the flight home.

“And then I got home and I caught fire,” Bayless explained. “Really for the next three weeks, I wrote the entire screenplay. And it’s feature-length.”

However, Bayless does not believe the film will be made.

“It is extremely, extremely controversial,” Bayless said. “I have no idea if I could ever get this movie made because it is so deeply controversial on so many levels that I’m not yet comfortable divulging.”

Bayless said he shared the script with his Hollywood friends for their perspective. He also discussed Undisputed partner Wayne’s help in the writing process — and the rapper’s potential starring role.

“I’ll definitely be starring in that,” Wayne told People.

“He means that honestly,” Bayless added.

[People, The Skip Bayless Show on YouTube]