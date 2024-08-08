Photo credit: The Skip Bayless Show

Skip Bayless may have left FS1, but don’t let that give you reason to pronounce the 72-year-old sports entertainer’s career dead just yet.

Last Friday was Bayless’s last day on Undisputed after launching the show for FS1 nearly eight years ago. It ended strangely, with Bayless making no mention of his departure or career. His near eight years at FS1 ending unceremoniously was particularly notable considering Shannon Sharpe had the opportunity to say goodbye from Undisputed last summer. The unceremonious sign-off led many to wonder whether that was a Fox decision, but on his latest podcast episode, Bayless ensured the decision was his.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“After the show, it was brought to my attention that some on social media criticized FS1 for not giving me the same fond farewell sendoff that my former partner Shannon Sharpe was given,” he said on The Skip Bayless Show. “That is not true. And that is not fair! I was offered exactly the same kind of farewell festivities that Shannon received, but I declined. I’m not very good at mush gushy and I am definitely not retiring. I chose to do the very best show that I could for my last show and then move on.”

Bayless went on to note he saved his hugs for off-camera, crediting Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks for fostering a “great working environment” and culture at the network. And after stating he loved his time at Fox, Bayless teased what’s next.

“I am very excited about what’s next for me,” Bayless said. “And I can’t wait to reveal all of the above as we get closer to the launch of the NFL season. For sure, this podcast will continue, hopefully, better than ever.”

That certainly makes it sound like Bayless expects to reenter the sports media cycle before the NFL season. And considering the launch of the NFL season is less than one month away, it would seem like Bayless already has something in the works. Although Bayless similarly teased big plans for Undisputed last year after Sharpe left. But as the relaunch of Undisputed grew close, it seemed like he was still scrambling to fill Sharpe’s void.

At 72 years old, and after having a daily show for the better part of two decades, no one would have faulted Bayless for taking a victory lap and calling it a career. But that definitely does not appear to be the route he wants to take.

[The Skip Bayless Show]