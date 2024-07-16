Credit: The Skip Bayless Show

With the news that Skip Bayless is reportedly wrapping up his tenure at Fox Sports, the big question about what’s next for the Undisputed host is “What’s next?”

Whatever it is, don’t bet on it being retirement.

The 72-year-old hot-take artist has long shared how important his career is to him. Despite being despised by many viewers and athletes that he covers, the former print journalist sees no other path forward in life than to continue doing what he’s been doing in some form since he first appeared as a panelist on ESPN’s The Sports Reporters in 1989.

Sure, he has his podcast, but it’s hard to imagine that will be enough. He’s used to a certain kind of platform. If ESPN and Fox Sports won’t give it to him, perhaps he can find it with one of the sports gambling companies attempting to carve out space in the media world. Perhaps, if he’s willing, he can head to a conservative outlet that would love to have him debate the merits of trans athletes and “woke.” A streaming service might even appreciate having him show up and fill a block of time.

Whatever it is, we can be pretty sure that Bayless will keep talking and keep annoying people with his thoughts on LeBron James, the Dallas Cowboys, and Aaron Rodgers. We know this because of what he had to say on the topic of retirement on a 2022 episode of The Skip Bayless Show.

After explaining that, if forced to choose between his wife and his career he would choose his career, he explains why the notion of retirement is a non-starter for him.

“I’m not going to stop. I told [my wife] I don’t even want to hear the word retirement because I associate it with death. It’s the first step towards death, is retirement, to me. I play some golf but I play it while I’m working. I play just enough to keep me barely happy. It’s my little safety valve. Just a little bit.”

“I’m not ready to stop. It would be a waste for me to stop.”

Honestly, that’s a lot of inside thoughts that Skip should really keep inside his brain. But this is also his modus operandi and always has been. He cares too much. He shares too much. He says too much. For better or worse, and it’s almost always for worse.

So celebrate the end of Bayless’s Fox Sports run if you like, but just know that he is going to find a way to stay in your life somehow. He’s not going anywhere until the universe decides he’s done.

[The Skip Bayless Show]