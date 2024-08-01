Photo Credit: Skip Bayless on X.

Skip Bayless has had a great sports media career, but at age 72, he finds himself at a crossroads, with an uncertain future.

What does a 72-year-old broadcasting star standing at a career crossroads look like?

He might look something like this:

Candid shot taken by Ernestine. pic.twitter.com/XvveR6dLxl — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 1, 2024

Bayless posted the photo, taken by his wife Ernestine, late Wednesday night on X. Perhaps he looks and poses just like that when he’s headed to dinner, or out for a walk, or sitting down to watch his Dallas Cowboys play.

Yet given the recent events in Bayless’ life, it’s easy to look at him and see someone looking pensive, deep in self-reflection. It’s only been a couple of weeks since the report surfaced that Bayless is leaving FS1’s Undisputed this summer. Since then, he’s been praised and criticized by fans and fellow media. He recently called himself the “most hated man in all of sports media.”

His future is uncertain. Stephen A. Smith has praised his former ESPN colleague in recent days, but ruled out a possible reunion.

So given all that’s happened, Bayless had a right to be feeling pensive when his wife took the photo. Social media users had plenty to say about the image.

