Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

If you stream Fox Sports on a smart TV, you will have to download a new app in May.

Fox Sports sent an email to customers on April 7 announcing that the Fox Sports app for smart TVs and connected devices will be shut down in 30 days. The company advised users to use the Fox One app instead.

This change will not affect streaming through the Fox Sports app on mobile devices or the Fox Sports website.

Fox One was launched as Fox Corporation’s direct-to-consumer streaming service in August 2025 and includes access to all its channels, including the over-the-air Fox network and Fox News.

While Fox One is primarily marketed as a standalone service, it can also be accessed by signing in with a cable provider, just like the Fox Sports app.

In its marketing email, Fox highlights the benefits of the Fox One app over Fox Sports, including access to multiview and the ability to record sports events. Neither of those features is available in the Fox Sports app.

Despite these benefits, there will surely be people unhappy about the change. Users will need to download the new app and reauthenticate. If you aren’t expecting the change, it can certainly be an annoying inconvenience.

The Fox One app also has a totally different user interface. It’s certainly not a horrible interface, but it is a change you will have to get used to.

The Fox One streaming service was announced the same day as ESPN’s Unlimited direct-to-consumer streaming, but has never seen the same level of promotion. Unlike ESPN Unlimited, Fox One does not currently offer any exclusive sports programming. The services are available together as a bundle.

Maintaining a separate app for sports streaming when it can be authenticated the exact same way through Fox One never made much sense. This also allows Fox to further push the Fox One brand. While mobile and desktop users are unaffected for now, it would be surprising if those versions aren’t eventually folded into Fox One as well.