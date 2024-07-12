Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Shannon Spake, who joined Fox Sports in 2016 and has worked extensively in NASCAR, college sports, and NFL coverage, is reportedly no longer with the company.

“Fox Sports for letting the popular, versatile broadcaster Shannon Spake leave the network,” wrote former USA Today columnist Rudy Martzke on X Friday. “Spake has been the face of NASCAR, along with sideline reporting.”

Martzke has built up a track record of being right on sports media reports in recent years. Awful Announcing has also reached out to Spake and Fox Sports for confirmation.

Spake was named host of Fox NASCAR race coverage in 2019 and has handled anchor duties for NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races since. She also co-hosted the daily FS1 program NASCAR Race Hub since 2017.

Her NFL duties included working as a sideline reporter for the last seven seasons, teaming with play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert and analyst Jonathan Vilma in the previous two years. News broke Thursday that Albert and Vilma would be teamed together again in 2024, though Fox said that decisions regarding sideline reporters had not yet been made.

Before arriving at Fox, Spake worked at ESPN in several reporting and hosting roles around college football, college basketball, NBA Draft coverage, and NASCAR. Before that, she worked for Fox Sports’ SPEED as a host and reporter.

[Rudy Martzke]